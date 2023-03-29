A Boston-based company is showing off its futuristic robotic furniture, including beds, tables and other items that can expand, retract and be folded.

Hasier Larrea came up with the idea for the company, Ori, while he was a student at MIT. Speaking with 7NEWS, he said the furniture is a great way to save space in small apartments.

“Now, you can empower people to live large in a smaller footprint,” Larrea said.

Larrea gave 7NEWS a look at the technology in his own one-bedroom apartment, showing the furniture’s ability to transform.

“At the press of a button you can start making a space adapt to you and your needs, hence making a smaller space feel much bigger than it actually is,” Larrea said.

Ultimately, Larrea said the company’s mission is simple, aiming to help solve real estate challenges including sustainability, climate change and lack of affordability.

With the expandable furniture already available nationwide, creators said they have bigger ideas in the works for possible uses in commercial, office and retail spaces.

“The possibilities are endless,” Larrea said.

Apartments that are pre-furnished with Ori furniture are coming soon to Cambridge and Quincy.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)