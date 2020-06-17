Boston based company creates simulation to help students learn about developing anti-body tests

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston based company is helping STEM students learn about developing anti-body tests with free access to lab simulations.

This program, made by Labster, shows how scientists make COVID-19 anti-body tests.

With many physical labs closed – the simulations help students continue to learn from home.

The company’s CEO said he wanted to do something to empower the next generation of scientists.

“We thought that would be a great opportunity for students to get access to train and what are normally million-dollar labs so they get not only the skills but the belief in their ability to help in these important times,” Michael Jensen, Founder and CEO of Labster said.

Students can access the simulations on the Labster website for free.

