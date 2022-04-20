BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston-based company is utilizing new technology to offer financial rewards in an effort to help people maintain their sobriety.

Dynamicare’s recovery rewards program uses tests to verify that participants are staying sober. The longer they stay sober, the more money they can make.

“We do breath and saliva tests through the app over selfie video so that we can verify someone is actually testing negative for drugs, alcohol, and even tobacco,” Dynamicare co-founder Eric Gastfriend said.

Those who pass the tests will have money loaded onto a debit card.

“Every time I’m blowing a zero on my breathalyzer, I’m immediately earning some rewards on my debit card that’s in my pocket that I can then spend,” Gastfriend added.

Participants can earn up to $100 a month or a total of $599 over the course of the program.

“We even reward people for showing up to therapy sessions, doctors appointments, group addiction treatment sessions, and even AA meetings using a GPS feature in our smartphone app,” Gastfriend explained.

The app uses a smart debit card that blocks access to bars, liquor stores, and cash withdrawals.

Gastfriend says he hopes the company will help one million people overcome addiction and achieve help.

