BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston-based company is helping couples looking for a unique alternative to the traditional Valentine’s Day gifts of flowers and chocolates.

Grillo’s Pickles is bringing back their pickle bouquet in time for the holiday.

The limited quantity do-it-yourself bouquet comes with wooden skewers, floral foam, floral tissue paper, cellophane bag, ribbon, artificial floral filler, an empty Grillo’s container for the perfect vase, a card for the recipient, how-to instructions, and a coupon to redeem Grillo’s at retailers nationwide

The kits sell for $25 online, plus tax and shipping.

