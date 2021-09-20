BOSTON (WHDH) - J.P Licks, a Boston-based ice cream chain, announced the release of two new frozen treats on Monday.

The chain is rolling out Midnight Munchies, which is peanut butter ice cream loaded with chocolate covered pretzels, Kit Kats, potato chips, and ranch flavoring.

Fans of the ice cream shop will also be able to try the new Red Bull Strawberry Lime Sorbet, infusing Red Bull with pureed strawberries and a hint of lime.

“These new flavors are sure to satisfy every craving,” J.P. Licks founder and owner Vincent Petryk said in a statement. “Midnight Munchies is sweet, salty and tangy, perfect for your late-night cravings, and Red Bull Strawberry Lime Sorbet is a great way to get through a long day of work or to start your evening festivities — make it into our Sorbet Freeze and it’s just like drinking a frozen Red Bull!”

J.P. Licks has 17 store locations throughout Massachusetts.

