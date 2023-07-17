A Boston-based nonprofit and a member of Swedish parliament teamed up to make an amazing journey to deliver much-needed aid to the people of Ukraine.

Sky Philanthropy and Sweden filled up two cargo trucks with supplies and Magnus Jacobssen, a member of Swedish parliament, drove them to Ukraine.

“It is impossible to stand aside and watch this war in Ukraine, this terrible Russian aggression,” said Olga Lisovska, of Sky Philanthropy.

Sky Philanthropy was formed after the Russian invasion started.

Jacobssen said the trip was an eye-opening experience.

“When you drive through areas where you see the houses completely destroyed, destroyed tanks, destroyed cars, for me, as a politician, but also for me as a Christian, and as as person, it is a strong emotion,” he said.

Sky Philanthropy will be hosting the city’s annual Ukrainian Festival at Boston University on Aug. 26.