(WHDH) — A Boston-based nonprofit organization is promoting the importance of reading with your children by working with pediatricians to emphasize how key it is.

Reach Out & Read is working to spread the word nationwide about the benefits of reading with kids.

“It’s so important to read to your kids, so ready to your kids every single day,” said Reach Out & Read Executive Director Alex Chu. “Pediatricians are working to support kids and families both by giving them a book and letting their families know about the benefits of reading every day.”

Chu says the practice is beneficial for both parents and children.



