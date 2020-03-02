ATLANTA (WHDH) — A Boston-based runner made history by becoming the first woman to make the United States Olympics team while running in her first marathon.
Molly Seidel qualified for the Olympics by placing second in the marathon trials in Atlanta on Saturday.
The 25-year-old finished her first marathon race in under 2.5 hours.
The winner of the race, Aliphine Tuliamuk, beat out Seidel by seven seconds.
So, that happened 🇺🇸 #olympicdream . . I can’t put into words the happiness, gratitude, and sheer shock I’m feeling right now but I’ll try… . Thank you @atlantatrackclub + @usatf for putting on an incredible race. Logistically managing that was a feat and you somehow pulled it off . Thank you to all the amazing women competing yesterday. It was an honor to race in the deepest field in marathon OTs history; many of these women are the heroes I grew up cheering for, and I’m continually inspired by the greatness of the women I’m surrounded by . Thank you to my family and friends for coming to Atlanta to support me, and for supporting me in all the other less-glamorous moments. These are the people that drove me to XC meets, made me PBJs, picked me up when I fell, and now get to share this incredible joy with me . Thank you to my coach & friend Jon Green. Thank you for helping me get to the line healthy and fit, and for being just as dumb as I am to think I could go out and compete in the marathon Olympic trials. #fullsendpjct forever 🤙🏼 . Thank you @saucony for supporting me regardless of whether I was injured or healthy. And for putting me in the greatest pair of shoes a marathoner could ask for . Finally, thank you to everyone out there cheering yesterday. It was incredible to run 26.2 miles and not hit a silent spot along the whole course. I will never forget this race as long as I live #teamUSA #olympictrials #teamtotal #runforgood PC: @justinbritton
