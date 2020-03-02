ATLANTA (WHDH) — A Boston-based runner made history by becoming the first woman to make the United States Olympics team while running in her first marathon.

Molly Seidel qualified for the Olympics by placing second in the marathon trials in Atlanta on Saturday.

The 25-year-old finished her first marathon race in under 2.5 hours.

The winner of the race, Aliphine Tuliamuk, beat out Seidel by seven seconds.

