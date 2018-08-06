Boston offering free admission to city pools as brutal heat grips area

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Centers for Youth and Families is offering free admission to pools in the city as brutal temperatures continue to grip the region.

Residents can cool off in the pools on Monday and Tuesday. No membership is required.

Temperatures on Monday hit 96 degrees. Tuesday is not expected to bring any relief, according to the 7Weather team’s latest forecast.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

For more pool information, click here.

Don't you feel cooler already? Head over to a @BCYFcenters pool today and tomorrow for free, no membership required! For more pool information check out: https://t.co/ciSCFDYWt5 #BeatTheHeat pic.twitter.com/YKdppDsuFe — City of Boston OEM (@ReadyBoston) August 6, 2018

