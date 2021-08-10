BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo on Tuesday announced plans to produce alcoholic Mountain Dew beverages.

The world-class innovation of Boston Beer, which is known for its family of Samuel Adams brews, will collaborate with one of PepsiCo’s most beloved brands to create a new zero sugar, malt beverage with five percent alcohol by volume.

The new adult drinks will be offered in Mountain Dew’s original lemon-lime flavor, as well as black cherry and watermelon.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love,” Boston Beer CEO Dave Burwick said in a press release.

PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO Kirk Tanner added, “We are thrilled at the opportunity to create HARD MTN DEW that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect.”

The new drinks are expected to hit shelves by early 2022.

