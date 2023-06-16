BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu broke ground on a new redevelopment project in Charlestown at the Bunker Hill Housing Development Friday.

The redevelopment will transform the public housing community into a mixed-income community more than double the current size, from 1,110 units to 2,699.

This is the largest public housing redevelopment in Boston’s history, and Wu sees this redevelopment as a major step forward for the community.

“We talk a lot everywhere about what collaboration can unlock for us, what it means to work together and bring people from all different backgrounds into the conversation, not just about one thing that we need but all the many things that fit together in our residents’ lives,” Wu said at the event. “Today, we are here to break ground on a historic project that shows just how much we can do when we prioritize investments at scale to address the housing crisis here in Boston.”

The redevelopment is also expected to bring nearly 2,000 jobs to the city.

