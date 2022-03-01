BOSTON (WHDH) - On Tuesday, the Boston Board of Health unanimously voted to lift the indoor mask mandate.

Masks will no longer be required to be worn indoors as of March 5 in line with new CDC guidance.

They will still be required to be worn on all public transit including the MBTA, inside certain health facilities, and public schools.

Businesses are free to continue requiring masks if they choose.

This mandate has been in place since August 2021.

