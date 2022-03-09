BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Board of Health on Wednesday unanimously voted to rescind the city’s COVID-19 public health emergency.

The emergency will officially expire on April 1, 2022.

Health officials declared an emergency back in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Boston lifted its indoor mask mandate for businesses and many other venues last weekend.

