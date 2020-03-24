BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston-born footwear company is ensuring those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic have the proper shoes to fight the potentially deadly virus.

OOFOS plans to donate more than 1,000 pairs of shoes to nurses and medical professionals across the country on Friday.

Their donation locations include Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, as well as Swedish Hospital in Chicago, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida, Presby Cardiovascular Institute at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Palomar Medical Center Poway in California, Hackensack Meridian Health at Pascack Valley Medical Center in New Jersey, and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta.

OOFOS is also providing special offers and benefits on their website and at any retail locations that sell their footwear.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)