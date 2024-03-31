BOSTON (WHDH) - A producer born and raised in Boston is bringing his movie to the big screen.

The movie Ramadan America was just released. The executive producer saying he hopes to portray a more realistic interpretation of Muslims in Hollywood and he spoke with 7NEWS about the steps he took to break down barriers.

“This is the first time that a feature-length movie has been made in the States about our holiday, which is kind of crazy when you think about it.” said Executive Producer Asad Butt. “The representation matters because otherwise other people are telling our stories and maybe not getting it right and so with us working on stories about our culture about our background and ethnicity and about our religion you get a more accurate representation of us.”

The movie features five short films compiled into one. Each stars and is directed by Muslim-Americans.

The movie had its share of Boston connections, Butt is a professor at Boston University’s Los Angeles campus and students were included in helping to make the movie.

“There’s a lot of interest from non-Muslims in what we’re doing during this month, and how we celebrate and so this is a really easy way for people to learn about religion and learn about our culture.”

