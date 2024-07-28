BOSTON (WHDH) - A United Flight bound for Boston was diverted to Washington-Dulles on Sunday after a customer experienced a medical issue.

United Flight UA2477 from Houston is now undergoing a deep clean and the airline is working to get customers on their way to Boston. The flight had 155 passengers and six crew members.

No passengers or crew members needed medical assistance.

No additional information was immediately available.

