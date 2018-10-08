LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — Smoke coming from an engine of a Boston-bound plane led to an evacuation Sunday night.

JetBlue flight 178 experienced smoke right before takeoff in Las Vegas, a spokesperson said.

Crews suppressed the smoke and the aircraft was taxied back to the gate where passengers got off the plane.

The spokesperson added that the aircraft is out of service for inspection.

