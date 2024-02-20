BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston-bound United flight from San Francisco was diverted to Denver Monday after an issue was found with the slat on the wing of the aircraft.

United flight 354 landed safely and another aircraft was arranged to take customers to Boston, the airline said in a statement.

