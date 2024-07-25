BOSTON (WHDH) - Local community members battled it out on the basketball court for the 25th annual YouthConnect Unity Games in Charlestown Wednesday evening.

Boys and Girls Clubs from across the Boston area convened at the Ansin Youth Center, with Boston police officers, social workers, and YouthConnect staff members joining the kids on the court. 7News is a proud partner of the program, which aims to form connections in the community.

“I mean honestly, the goal is for every young person here tonight to feel like they have a place, they have a home, that this is about having some fun, some friendly competition, some bragging rights, if you will,” said Kevan Barton, the executive director of YouthConnect.

“I want every child here tonight to just smile and have some fun,” he continued.

The Boston Police Department teamed up with the organization to help at-risk children make positive choices.

“You have a group of adults, but it’s all about them tonight. Police officers, stakeholders, the social workers, and that all the attention is on them, and that we care about them, that they are having a fun and joyous night and we hope that they build their future through these positive interactions,” said Boston Police Superintendent Nora Baston.

“People can group up, get connections, get to know each other, get to know other clubs, and just have fun in general,” said Kymani Delice, 15, of Charlestown. “All the hard times, the struggles, you can get through it. If you need help, ask anybody. You have a person to go to.”

Now in its 25th year, the program was a cause close to the heart of Ed Ansin, the late owner of WHDH and WLVI. Ansin gave generously to the Boys and Girls Club and its annual Unity Games basketball tournament for more than 20 years.

Jimmy Rogers, the vice president and general manager of WHDH and WLVI, fondly remembers Ansin’s giving spirit.

“When I think of Ed Ansin and community, I always think about the one quote that reverberates in my brain all the time and it’s, ‘If you make a living in a community, you have a responsibility to that community.’ That’s what Ed Ansin has always been about, it’s what the Ansin Foundation is all about.”

Robert Lewis Jr., president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, said he was proud to stand with the children in the organization.

“I’m a former club kid, so I stand here today because what the clubs did for me many years ago. I’m that kid. I still live in the neighborhood, my grandkids are still in the neighborhood, so when I see this, this is the best of Boston and Chelsea — the best of our communities,” he said.

The event raised $60,000.

