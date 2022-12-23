BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders are bracing for Friday’s storm with increased staffing and other emergency preparations.

The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and harsh winds to the area throughout the day on Friday, and officials are expecting wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour and localized flooding, particularly in the Seaport area.

In preparation for the storm, the Boston Fire Department has increased staffing and have their high-water rescue vehicles and dive team ready to go, according to Fire Commissioner Paul Burke.

Mayor Michelle Wu said the city has been preparing for widespread power outages. Residents are asked to immediately dial 311 if they come across any downed trees or power lines.

City officials also said they are ready for medical situations and road closures. Residents should not walk or drive through flooded waters, as they could be electrified and it could be dangerous.

As of Friday morning, over 200 flights have been cancelled or delayed at Logan Airport and all ferry service for Charlestown, East Boston and Hingham/Hull has been cancelled.

Ferries to Nantucket have also been cancelled and service to Martha’s Vineyard has been cancelled through 10 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)