BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures at Logan Airport reached 97 degrees on Thursday, the highest temperature on August 4 since 1928, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures crawled above 96 degrees for the first time in nine decades shortly after 2:00 p.m., according to NWS.

Boston officials declared a heat emergency through the weekend on Wednesday.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extremely hot weather,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week.”

Splash pads will also open at parks and playgrounds throughout Boston. Some indoor pools, as well as the Mirabella Pool in the North End, are also open. People can register for a time to swim here.

