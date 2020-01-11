Boston breaks daily high temperature record

BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures reached 65 degrees around 11 a.m. on Saturday in Boston, breaking a daily high temperature record for the date that was set almost a half-century ago.

The last record of a 62 degree high was set in 1975, according to a post on the National Weather Service Boston’s Twitter page.

Providence also broke a record set at 61 degrees in 1975 by one degree, according to the tweet.

Boston broke the record high of 62° (1975). Enjoy this warm, January day! @7News pic.twitter.com/v3WyTdyajT — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) January 11, 2020

At 11 AM we have 2 new records so far. Boston reached 65 with the old record 62 in 1975 and PVD hit 62 with the old record 61 in 1975. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 11, 2020

