Boston breaks daily high temperature record

BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures reached 65 degrees around 11 a.m. on Saturday in Boston, breaking a daily high temperature record for the date that was set almost a half-century ago.
The last record of a 62 degree high was set in 1975, according to a post on the National Weather Service Boston’s Twitter page.
Providence also broke a record set at 61 degrees in 1975 by one degree, according to the tweet.
