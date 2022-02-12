BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bay State’s largest city broke a record Saturday as temperatures soared to nearly 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service reported that Boston hit a high of 59 degrees by noon, eclipsing the previous record high of 58 degrees that was set back in 1999.

According to the 30-year normal, Boston typically averages its first 60 degree day around February 3.

BOS has already reached 59°F as of 12pm this today, which breaks the previous record high of 58°F set in 1999. We will update our record with the afternoon maximum temperature later today #MAwx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 12, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)