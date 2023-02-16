BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston set a new record Thursday, with temperatures surpassing 60 degrees in mid-February.

Temperatures in Boston reached 62 degrees by noontime, breaking the previous record of 60 degrees reached on February 16 in 1910 and 1882. Record temperatures were also broken in Bedford, Beverly, Plymouth, Norwood, New Bedford, Martha’s Vineyard, Hyannis, and Chatham.

Record broken! 🔥



Boston is now at 62°, beating this day’s record high temp set back in 1910. pic.twitter.com/iQ9BXlIiDK — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) February 16, 2023

Clouds are expected to advance throughout the day Thursday, thickening up during the afternoon. The warmest locations are across Southeast Mass., where temperatures rose above 65 degrees in some areas.

Rain showers are expected around 5 p.m., leading to mild temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. Isolated showers will continue into Friday morning, then become widespread later in the day with possible thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 40mph.

