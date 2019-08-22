Boston-bred musician takes stage to support vets in need

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston-bred musician Adam Ezra has been in the music game for years, building up a nation-wide fan base and playing shows from coast to coast.

“These days we’ll play over 200 shows a year and we will drive about 80,000 miles around this country,” Ezra said.

Out of all the gigs he plays, Ezra said it is a free festival at Salisbury beach he looks forward to the most.

“It is one of my very favorite days of the year,” he said.

Ezra started the Ramble Music Festival 10 years ago in conjunction with his non-profit Rally Sound. Each year, they raise money through donations at the Ramble to benefit the New England Center and Home for Veterans.

The organization offers transitional housing and many other resources to veterans who have fallen on hard times.

“It is a cause that I care about but it seems to be a cause that resonated so much with our fan community,” he said.

Mike Pearson is a vet who has benefitted from the work that the New England Center does day in and day out.

“It makes me feel good that someone is thinking about us,” Pearson said.

Last, year Pearson said he was homeless and in need of a helping hand. He walked into the downtown offices and said he was offered the vital help he needed.

“My motivation was my grandkids,” he said.

Pearson lived at the center for nine months, taking cooking classes while meeting regularly with counselors and support staff.

Director Andy McCawley said, “I think they find strength and I think they find you know a sense of support and community in an organization like the center that serves people who have served in the military.”

Now, Pearson has a job, a place to live and a story to share with other veterans in need.

“I just tell them to keep plugging in. Don’t give up. You know you can’t throw that white flag up so just keep plugging in and something will happen.”

The Ramble starts at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

