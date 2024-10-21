BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is honoring the late, great Bill Russell, renaming the North Washington Street Bridge for the Celtics legend.

State and local leaders and Boston Celtics leadership and players hosted a press conference to announce the renaming of the bridge to the William Felton “Bill” Russell Bridge on Monday.

The bridge renaming will honor his dedication to civil rights and the fostering of Boston’s youth and young athletes.

The bridge, currently under construction, spans the Charles River and connects Charlestown to the West End and North End near TD Garden.

Those in attendance included Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor Maura Healey, Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Jeannine Russell, Celtics Co-Owner Stephen Pagliuca, David Shapiro, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston, as well as former and current Celtics players.

Russell passed away in 2022.

