Boston Bruins announce 2019-20 preseason schedule

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, guards the goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The taste of devastating defeat is still fresh in the mind of many, but the Boston Bruins and their fans have something to already look forward to.

The team announced its 2019-20 preseason schedule on Tuesday, less than a week after falling to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Mark your calendars. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 16: At New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19: At Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: At Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23: Vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 3 p.m.

