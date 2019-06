Boston Bruins announce 2019-20 regular season schedule

Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, right, celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Marcus Johansson, left, during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins 2019-20 regular season schedule was announced Tuesday and the Black and Gold will get a Stanley Cup Final rematch with the St. Louis Blues in the opening month of play.

Boston will begin the new year in Dallas on Oct. 3 with a tilt against ex-Bruin Tyler Seguin and the Stars. They’ll return to TD Garden on Oct. 12 for their home opener against the New Jersey Devils.

The Blues will pay a visit to the Garden on Oct. 26 after beating Boston in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup to secure their first ever championship.

Single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 26 at 2:00 p.m. They can be purchased at the TD Garden Box Office, on Ticketmaster.com/bruins, and on the Bruins mobile app.

The full season schedule is as follows:

OCTOBER:

Thursday, October 3 @ Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 5 @ Arizona, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8 @ Vegas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 10 @ Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 14 vs. Anaheim, 1 p.m.

Thursday, October 17 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 22 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 @ N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Saturday, November 2 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Monday, November 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 5 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 8 @ Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 12 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 15 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 19 @ New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 21 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27 @ Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 29 vs. N.Y. Rangers 1 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Sunday, December 1 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 3 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 5 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Monday, December 9 @ Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11 @ Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 12 @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 17 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 19 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Monday, December 23 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 27 @ Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 29 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31 @ New Jersey, 1 p.m.

JANUARY:

Thursday, January 2 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 vs. Edmonton, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, January 7 @ Nashville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 9 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 @ N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 13 @ Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 14 @ Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 16 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 19 @ Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

Friday, January 31 @ Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Saturday, February 1 @ Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5 @ Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 @ Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 @ N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19 @ Edmonton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 21 @ Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 @ Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 27 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 29 @ N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

MARCH:

Tuesday, March 3 @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 @ Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13 @ Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 16 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 @ Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 @ Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31 @ Carolina, 7 p.m.

APRIL:

Thursday, April 2 @ St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

