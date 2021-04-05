Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak tests positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Halak will not play in Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Cassidy confirmed.

“Jaro popped a positive test. We got to follow up with more testing for him, so he wasn’t able to go on the ice per protocol,” Cassidy told reporters.

Halak had been starting in place of primary goaltender Tuukka Rask, who is working his way back from an upper-body injury.

Dan Vladar will get the start in net against the Flyers.

The Bruins have already had a number of games postponed this season due to positive tests.

