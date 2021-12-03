DEVENS, Mass. (WHDH)–The Boston Bruins on Friday helped a local charity donate Christmas trees to service members, veterans, and their families.

Operation Service, in partnership with the Bruins, donated 100 trees to the service members as part of the Trees for Soldiers service.

“The trees came from Leominster, Massachusetts. We brought a hundred to Devens today for soldiers that cannot make it out to Leominster,” said Joseph Firmani, of Operation Service.

Firmani said they had approximately 12-16 volunteers perf shift, some to set up the trees and others to help load them onto people’s cars.

“Myself and my wife, we love doing it. We want to give something back,” he said.

Soldiers and veterans say they are grateful for the trees, as it will help them celebrate the day with love ones.

“We really appreciate the support and I know the soldiers, marines, and sailors appreciate the trees that they can take home to their families,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jamie Rogers.

Operation Service has been providing trees for the Trees for Soldiers service since 2010.

