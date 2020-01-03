Boston Bruins help make a South Dakota boy’s wish come true

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Dakota boy had his wish come true today in Boston.

Little Ryker got to hang out with the Boston Bruins, check out their equipment, and talk hockey with goalie Tukka Rask. The boy met with the team as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which has helped many sick young fans connect with star athletes here in New England.

It wasn’t all fun and games for Ryker though, as he made sure to get down to business. He had the opportunity to sign a contract with the Boston team and meet his new bosses, General Manager Don Sweeney and Team President Cam Neely.

Then, it was time for the Boston Bruins’ newest mini-player to hit the ice with the team, sporting his own customized jersey. The players made sure it was a fun-filled day Ryker would never forget.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)