Boston Bruins hit links to raise funds in honor of former BU hockey player killed on 9/11

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Bruins past and present were golfing for a cause in Mashpee Monday, raising money for the foundation of a fellow hockey player that has given out more than $1 million in the past two decades.

The players hit the links for the 18th annual golf tournament for the Mark Bavis Leadership Foundation, created to honor Bavis, a former Boston University hockey player who died on United Airlines Flight 175 in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The foundation has raised more than $1 million in scholarships for more than 130 people.

Participants said the foundation was in line with Bavis’ generosity in life.

“Off the ice everyone loved him, he was a selfless guy,” said Bruin Charlie McAvoy. “I’m just grateful to be invited every year.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)