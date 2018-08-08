Rene Rancourt pumps his fist after singing the national anthem before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers in Boston, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Do you think you have what it takes to be the next Rene Rancourt?

The Boston Bruins are auditioning singers to kick off home games with the national anthem this upcoming season.

The organization is looking for multiple singers to perform the United States and Canadian national anthems following the retirement of Rancourt, a TD Garden legend.

Live auditions are being held at the Garden Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m. for those who applied.

Candidates must sing the anthem in 90 seconds or less due to time restrictions.

Applicants will be critiqued on vocal quality, stage presence and level of comfort.

Judges will then select performers to be placed in a pool of candidates to sing the anthems throughout the 2018-19 season.

