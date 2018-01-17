Boston Bruins legend Rene Rancourt to retire at end of season

Rene Rancourt pumps his fist after singing the national anthem before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers in Boston, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday that longtime anthem singer Rene Rancourt will retire at the end of the season.

Rancourt has performed the national anthem at Bruins games for over 40 years, dating back to the 1975-1976 season.

Rancourt’s signature fist-pump following the anthem was modeled after the “Stump Pump” of former Bruin Randy Burridge.

The Lewiston, Maine, native is a trained opera singer and first began singing the national anthem at Boston Red Sox games. He is a veteran of the United States Army.

The Bruins will honor Rancourt at the Boston Bruins final regular season game on April 8 against the Florida Panthers.

