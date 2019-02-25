Boston Bruins pick up Devils’ forward Marcus Johansson

BOSTON (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have traded forward Marcus Johansson to the Boston Bruins for a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick next season.

The Bruins approached the trade deadline looking to improve their scoring behind their top line. They pick up a player in the 28-year-old Johansson who has appeared in 48 games with the Devils this season, totaling 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points.

Johansson was originally selected by the Washington Capitals 24th overall in the first round in 2009. He had his best offensive season in 2016-17 with Washington, recording 24 goals and 34 assists for 58 points with a plus-25 rating while playing in all 82 regular season games.

Johansson is in the final season of a three-year, $13.8 million deal he signed with the Capitals. New Jersey will retain 40 percent of his remaining salary.

