BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins on Thursday placed three more players and one staff member in the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol as the virus continues to wreak havoc on the team.

Forwards Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic, as well as starting goaltender Jeremy Swayman, are the latest players to enter the protocol.

The roster moves come just one day after the team placed captain Patrice Bergeron in protocol.

Forwards Brad Marchand and Crag Smith were also placed in the protocol on Tuesday.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy returned to the team on Monday after entering COVID-19 protocol on Nov. 29.

More than two dozen players across the NHL have been placed on the protocol list in the last two days, the Associated Press reported.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)