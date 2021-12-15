BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins on Wednesday placed captain Patrice Bergeron in the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol.

The roster move comes just one day after the team placed forwards Brad Marchand and Crag Smith in the protocol.

It’s not clear when the three forwards will be allowed to return to the team.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy returned to the team on Monday after entering COVID-19 protocol on Nov. 29.

There were no additional details immediately available.

