BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Tuesday.

DeBrusk and the staffers will not be in attendance when the Bruins host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

DeBrusk has totaled five goals and four assists in 27 games this season.

