BOSTON (WHDH) - They’re making a list and checking it twice. The Boston Bruins bought children in hospitals who can’t celebrate the holidays at home this year.

“Pretty special to be able to be in the shoes that we’re in and be able to give back and try to make a couple kids’ mornings on Christmas Day,” Mason Lohrei said, Bruins defenseman.

The shopping spree is funded by more than $20,000 in donations from both the Boston Bruins Foundation and the players themselves, who are looking forward to some games off the ice and spreading holiday cheer.

“Oooh, I got a couple board games – Connect Four – a lot of princess stuff, some dolls. I’m a big Avengers guy, so I got a couple things from that,” Andrew Peeke said, Bruins defenseman.

“I think it’s great to be able to do this and give back and I think a lot of these toys bring back a lot of memories for myself, which is really cool. You see a lot of smiles on days like this,” said Jordan Harris, Bruins defenseman.

