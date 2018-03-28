Boston Bruins sign Zdeno Chara to one-year contract extension

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced Wednesday that the club has signed veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year contract extension.

Chara’s deal for the 2018-19 season is worth $5 million, plus an additional $1.75 million in performance-based incentives, according to the team.

Chara, 41, is currently in his 20th NHL season and 12th with Boston. He won a Stanley Cup with the team back in 2011.

Chara is averaging a team-high ‪23 minutes of ice time this season.

Both Sweeney and Chara will hold a press conference in Legends at TD Garden at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the deal.

