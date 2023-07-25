Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is retiring from the NHL after 19 seasons with the B’s.

In a statement shared by the team Tuesday morning, the 38-year-old player spoke at length about his time with the Bruins, playing in Boston, and how he is choosing to leave the game on his own terms.

“It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player,” Bergeron said. “As hard as it is to write, I also write it knowing how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had, and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms.”

