BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins are once again doing a little shopping to make the holidays brighter for children in area hospitals.

B’s players were decked out in Santa hats in Watertown on Monday and stuffing their Target shopping carts with toys for kids who are in the hospital and can’t celebrate the holidays at home.

Bruins star Brad Marchand said the annual toy drive is an event that the team looks forward to every year.

“Just to see how happy it makes the kids,” he said.

Marchand said the team gets a list to work off of and has a good time going through the store and doing what they can to make the holiday season happier for the kids in the hospital.

“To be able to do this and deliver and see how exciting it is for the kids when we bring it over … it makes it special for all of us,” he said.

The toys are purchased with donations from Bruins players and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

