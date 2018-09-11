Boston Bruins trade veteran defenseman Adam McQuaid to New York Rangers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have traded veteran defenseman Adam McQuaid to the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Steven Kampfer and a pair of future draft picks, General Manager Don Sweeney announced Tuesday.
In addition to Kampfer, Boston got a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick for McQuaid, who spent his entire 11-year career with the Bruins.
McQuaid, 31, debuted with the Bruins during the 2009-10 season and quickly became a mainstay along the blueline. He played a gritty style of hockey, ultimately helping Boston win a Stanley Cup in 2011.
“We want to thank Adam,” Sweeney said during a press conference. “He was a tremendous Bruin, a tremendous teammate.”
Kampfer, 29, has skated in 166 career NHL games. He made his professional debut with the Bruins in 2010 and was a member of the Stanley Cup winning team. He was later traded to the Minnesota Wild.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)