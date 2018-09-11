Boston Bruins trade veteran defenseman Adam McQuaid to New York Rangers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have traded veteran defenseman Adam McQuaid to the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Steven Kampfer and a pair of future draft picks, General Manager Don Sweeney announced Tuesday.

In addition to Kampfer, Boston got a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick for McQuaid, who spent his entire 11-year career with the Bruins.

McQuaid, 31, debuted with the Bruins during the 2009-10 season and quickly became a mainstay along the blueline. He played a gritty style of hockey, ultimately helping Boston win a Stanley Cup in 2011.

“We want to thank Adam,” Sweeney said during a press conference. “He was a tremendous Bruin, a tremendous teammate.”

Kampfer, 29, has skated in 166 career NHL games. He made his professional debut with the Bruins in 2010 and was a member of the Stanley Cup winning team. He was later traded to the Minnesota Wild.

