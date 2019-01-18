Boston Bruins winger out for season after undergoing shoulder surgery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins winger Anders Bjork will miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful shoulder surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, the team announced Friday.

Bjork, 22, is expected to miss up to six months while his surgically repaired left shoulder heals. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last February as well.

He was playing for Boston’s minor league affiliate in Providence but had been out of the lineup since late December.

The speedy forward was considered by many to be a call-up candidate later in the year.

Bjork played a portion of this season in Boston, scoring one goal and notching two assists in 20 games.

The Notre Dame product was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft.

