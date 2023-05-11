BOSTON (AP) — Bus stops in Boston are beginning to double as digital libraries under a new pilot program being rolled out across the city.

Riders at 20 bus stops can now dip into free digital content by using a QR code to browse and borrow audiobooks, eBooks, e-newspapers and e-magazines for all ages, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday.

Library cards are not required and readers don’t need to download an app. The program, which runs through the end of August, features blue slip-proof decals on sidewalks at the bus stops.

Wu said the initiative “builds on our efforts to make public transportation more enjoyable, while also connecting our residents to the resources the Boston Public Library already offers.”

Riders will be able to enjoy offerings primarily in English and Spanish with a focus on items that are easy to read on the go, including poetry, short stories and short audiobooks, as well as a selection of bestsellers and titles for children and teens.

The newspaper and magazine content includes 7,000 titles from over 125 countries.

Patrons can check out up to five titles at a time for two-week durations. After two weeks, patrons can scan the QR code again to re-register and check out new materials. Additional offerings will be added throughout the summer.

