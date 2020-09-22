Boston business selling RBG bracelets to honor Ginsburg, support women’s rights

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston business is selling bracelets that celebrate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and raise money to support women’s rights.

Alexandra Post, owner of Brightbar tanning salon in the North End, said she wanted to take positive action after Ginsburg’s death last week and is making gold beaded bracelets that have the letters RBG and a crown charm. Fifty percent of proceeds go to the ACLU Women’s Rights Project, which Ginsburg co-founded.

“What I’m really hoping is to raise awareness about how important it is that your vote matters and your voice matters,” Post said.

