BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Celtics chase the championship, businesses in Boston are booming.

Bars and restaurants near TD Garden were packed for game one, and many business owners are saying that they’ll have all hands on deck to prep for game two.

“Staff lives for this time of year so certainly it’s not hard finding anyone to come into work today,” said Nolan Hamilton, general manager of Hurricane’s on Canal Street.

Some place require reservations for their watch parties, so make sure to double check your favorite spot before going to game two.

