Boston businesses, schools boarding up windows in case of election unrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - Businesses and schools across Boston could be seen boarding up their windows Tuesday in anticipation of potential election unrest.

Crews put up sheets of plywood in front of the windows of Suffolk University’s Smith Residence Hall around noon.

One student told 7NEWS that school officials alerted them that school buildings would be boarded up on Election Day.

“I’m definitely really scared,” she said. “I’m actually going home to Barnstable to vote today and I think I’m just going to stay home because the school contacted us and just told us to stay safe and that they’re boarding up all the buildings around us.”

Several businesses in the area could also be seen with sheets of plywood over their windows.

Polls are slated to close in Massachusetts at 8 p.m.

