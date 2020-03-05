Boston Calling announces 2020 food and drink lineup

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Calling on Thursday announced the food and drink lineup for its upcoming 2020 festival, which will be headlined by the Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

This year’s menu will offer an array of diverse options from many of Boston’s best restaurants, in addition to world-famous breweries and award-winning chefs.

“There is something to satisfy all kinds of cravings. Festival-goers will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating the best of Boston’s hometown food and drink scene as this year’s selection ranges from recently opened ventures to longtime fan-favorites,” Boston Calling said in a news release.

The full Boston Calling 2020 food and drink lineup is as follows:

General Admission

Arancini Bros

The Bacon Truck

Bon Me

Brato Brewhouse

Chicken & Rice Guys

Chubby Chickpea

Cookie Monstah

Copperdome Pizza

Deans Concessions

Egg Roll Café

El Pelón Taqueria

Firefly BBQ

Flatbread Pizza Co

Fomu Ice Cream

GreCo

Jaju Pierogi

Joe’s American Bar & Grille

Love Art Sushi

Moyzilla

Regina Pizzeria

Rice Burg

Roxy’s Fried Chicken

Roxy’s Grilled Cheese

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Saté Grill

Stone & Skillet

Taqueria El Barrio

Tasty Burger

The Smoke Shop BBQ

The Sausage Guy

Top Shelf Cookie

Trolley Dogs

Whole Heart Provisions

Zinneken’s

Platinum Chef Lineup

Friday, May 22

Chef Jeremy Sewall

Island Creek Oyster Bar, Row 34

2:30pm – 5:30pm

Chef Colin Lynch

Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, Black Lamb, No Relation

6pm – 9pm

Saturday, May 23

Chef Mike Stark

Shojo, Ruckus

2:30pm – 5:30pm

Chef Suzi Maitland

Trina’s Starlight Lounge

6pm – 9pm

Sunday, May 24

Chef Daniel Gursha

Ledger

2:30pm – 5:30pm

Chefs Chris Coombs & Adrienne Wright

Deuxave, Boston Chops, dbar

6pm – 9pm

Beer & Wine Menu

Miller Lite

Miller High Life

Peroni

St. Archer

Sam Adams New England IPA

Sam Adams Summer Ale

Truly Wild Berry

Truly Lemonade

Mikkeller Brewing

Barefoot Sangria Spritzer

Barefoot Rose Spritzer

Barefoot Pinot Noir

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

Barefoot Crisp White Spritzer

Barefoot Moscato Spritzer

Featured Liquor Sponsors

Jack Daniel’s

Herradura Silver

The three-day festival on Memorial Day weekend will be held at Harvard Stadium.

For a look at the day-by-day music lineup, click here.

