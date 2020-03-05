Boston Calling announces 2020 food and drink lineup

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Calling on Thursday announced the food and drink lineup for its upcoming 2020 festival, which will be headlined by the Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
This year’s menu will offer an array of diverse options from many of Boston’s best restaurants, in addition to world-famous breweries and award-winning chefs.
“There is something to satisfy all kinds of cravings. Festival-goers will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating the best of Boston’s hometown food and drink scene as this year’s selection ranges from recently opened ventures to longtime fan-favorites,” Boston Calling said in a news release.
The full Boston Calling 2020 food and drink lineup is as follows:
General Admission
Arancini Bros
The Bacon Truck
Bon Me
Brato Brewhouse
Chicken & Rice Guys
Chubby Chickpea
Cookie Monstah
Copperdome Pizza
Deans Concessions
Egg Roll Café
El Pelón Taqueria
Firefly BBQ
Flatbread Pizza Co
Fomu Ice Cream
GreCo
Jaju Pierogi
Joe’s American Bar & Grille
Love Art Sushi
Moyzilla
Regina Pizzeria
Rice Burg
Roxy’s Fried Chicken
Roxy’s Grilled Cheese
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Saté Grill
Stone & Skillet
Taqueria El Barrio
Tasty Burger
The Smoke Shop BBQ
The Sausage Guy
Top Shelf Cookie
Trolley Dogs
Whole Heart Provisions
Zinneken’s
Platinum Chef Lineup
Friday, May 22
Chef Jeremy Sewall
Island Creek Oyster Bar, Row 34
2:30pm – 5:30pm
Chef Colin Lynch
Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, Black Lamb, No Relation
6pm – 9pm
Saturday, May 23
Chef Mike Stark
Shojo, Ruckus
2:30pm – 5:30pm
Chef Suzi Maitland
Trina’s Starlight Lounge
6pm – 9pm
Sunday, May 24
Chef Daniel Gursha
Ledger
2:30pm – 5:30pm
Chefs Chris Coombs & Adrienne Wright
Deuxave, Boston Chops, dbar
6pm – 9pm
Beer & Wine Menu
Miller Lite
Miller High Life
Peroni
St. Archer
Sam Adams New England IPA
Sam Adams Summer Ale
Truly Wild Berry
Truly Lemonade
Mikkeller Brewing
Barefoot Sangria Spritzer
Barefoot Rose Spritzer
Barefoot Pinot Noir
Barefoot Pinot Grigio
Barefoot Crisp White Spritzer
Barefoot Moscato Spritzer
Featured Liquor Sponsors
Jack Daniel’s
Herradura Silver
The three-day festival on Memorial Day weekend will be held at Harvard Stadium.
