BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Calling Music Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.

“After exploring all possible options for hosting Boston Calling this year, we have made the difficult decision in conjunction with local and state authorities to cancel the 2021 festival,” the organization wrote in a statement released Monday. “The health and safety of our entire community is always our top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve.”

Festival organizers plan to hold Boston Calling 2022 on Memorial Day weekend.

Those who bought tickets to the 2021 festival can either keep their tickets for the 2022 festival or obtain a refund by following the directions found here no later than March 8 by 5 p.m.

